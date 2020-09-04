Russian envoy to Germany chides ‘misplaced’ censure of Moscow over Navalny case

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. Statements that Russia is involved in the situation around Russian blogger Alexei Navalny who is undergoing treatment in Berlin’s Charite clinic are inappropriate, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev said in an interview with the German ZDF TV channel.

"The reproaches that Russia is somehow involved in these events are absolutely misplaced from our point of view," he said.

Russian blogger Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20 after he suddenly felt ill in mid-flight traveling from Tomsk to Moscow. The blogger fell into a coma and was connected to a lung ventilator. Later, he was taken to Berlin and admitted to the Charite clinic.

On Wednesday, the German government said that German military toxicologists had found that Navalny had been exposed to a nerve agent of the Novichok family. Berlin called on Moscow to clarify the circumstances of the incident. The Russian side stated that it was ready for comprehensive investigation of the situation around Navalny. However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry noted that the German side did not present any proof of their version of the events.