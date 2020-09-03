Navalny incident looks like provocation — Russian ambassador to UK

MANCHESTER /The United Kingdom/, September 3. /TASS/. What happened to Russian blogger Alexei Navalny looks like a provocation aimed at preventing Russia-EU relations from improving, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told Russian reporters on Thursday.

"It all looks very much like a well-thought provocation. Every time we start to see opportunities to build more constructive relations with the Europeans, some events happen that disrupt it all. This is what happened this time," he pointed out.

In this regard, Kelin mentioned the recent Gymnich meeting of foreign ministers of EU countries, which had taken place on August 27-28 in Germany. According to the Russian envoy, the ministers particularly planned to discuss the possibility of reviewing relations with Russia.

"And 'coincidentally', another major incident occurred that in fact prevented such discussions from happening," Kelin noted. "I can’t say who is behind this scenario, I won’t go that far, but it is a reality," the Russian ambassador said.

Navalny case

On August 20, a plane carrying Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital. The German government said on Wednesday, citing the results of a toxicological analysis carried out by Bundeswehr experts, that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was ready to fully cooperate with Germany in order to establish all circumstances of the Navalny incident. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, said that the German Foreign Ministry had failed to provide any evidence of poisoning.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says that Minsk has intercepted a conversation between Berlin and Warsaw, which proves that the story of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s poisoning was fabricated. He added that the information would be handed over to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).