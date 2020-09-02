Russian PM Mishustin to visit Minsk on September 3

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Belarusian capital city of Minsk on September 3, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey Wednesday.

"The head of [Russian] government Mikhail Mishustin’s visit will take place literally tomorrow," he said.

Lavrov underscored that Belarus is a Russian ally.

"We welcome the high dynamic of interaction, including at the level of foreign ministries and presidents. The heads of governments remain in constant contact," he pointed out.

The ministers had a tet-a-tet conversation that lasted about 30 minutes, which was followed by a meeting in an extended format.