Russia concerned over attempts to play anti-Russian card ahead of elections in Montenegro

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is concerned over attempts to play the anti-Russian card ahead of the parliamentary polls in Montenegro, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"We are seriously concerned over the situation in Montenegro ahead of the elections to the national parliament due on August 30. Pursuing their selfish political and electoral interests, Montenegro’s top officials are using the entire confrontational arsenal and are deliberately fanning tensions," the ministry said. "They don’t confine themselves to attacks at domestic rivals and are playing the anti-Russian card again. Moscow is being accused, well in advance and without any grounds, of seeking to influence the conflict between the Montenegrin authorities and the Serbian Orthodox Church and to realize its "imperial ambitions in the Balkans."

The ministry drew attention to frequent hints at repeating the 2016 scenario when a campaign was unleashed in Montenegro linked with "an attempted state coup," with "Russian agents" allegedly being behind it. The ministry expressed regret that it has become a routine habit in that country to instigate Russophobic moods ahead of major political events and picture Russia as an enemy.

Such a consumptive approach to bilateral relations, which are facing hard times, stands in contrast with periodical signals from Podgorica about its interest in normalization. "So far, we see only negative things being piled up, an unfriendly atmosphere being formed around Russians visiting Montenegro although that country’s authorities have begun to invite to local resorts again," the ministry added.