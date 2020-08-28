Events in Belarus do not contribute to stability of Russian economy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The events in Belarus cannot but have a negative impact on the Russian economy, given close ties between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. According to him, this raises concern of the authorities.

"What is happening in Belarus clearly does not contribute to economic development and economic stability, rather the opposite. Considering that together we participate in integration associations, the EAEU, taking into account our Union State, of course, this issue raises concern," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin official, Russia has "a certain margin of safety of the economy, which makes it possible to maintain all economic processes in a stable state and hedge risks."