Norwegian envoy summoned by Russian Foreign Ministry over expulsion of diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Norwegian Ambassador to Moscow Rune Resaland has been summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry over the decision of Norway to expel a Russian diplomat, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Friday.

"Yes," she said, answering a corresponding question.

On August 19, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry informed that a Russian diplomat would be deported from Norway "because he has engaged in actions that are incompatible with his role and status as a diplomat." The ministry did not provide the diplomat’s name or position.

Norway’s Verdens Gang newspaper claimed later that Alexander Stekolshchikov, an employee of the Russian trade mission in Norway, is the Russian diplomat set to be expulsed from Oslo over a spy scandal.