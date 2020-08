MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The US decision to blacklist Russian research institutes is a 'sanctions theater of absurd,' Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"This is a follow-up to some sanctions dependence, a kind of the sanctions theater of absurd," Peskov said, explaining that Washington is dependent on imposing sanctions and cannot live without sanctions and without declaring restrictions for anyone every day.