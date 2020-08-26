Russian envoy welcomes agreement between Iran, IAEA on access to nuclear sites

VIENNA, August 26. /TASS/. An agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the agency’s access to two of Iran’s nuclear facilities is a real breakthrough, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Real breakthrough! The visit of IAEA Director General R. Grossi to Iran resulted in very important agreements, including regarding access to two sites specified by the IAEA. This is yet another proof that dialogue is more productive than pressure," the tweet reads.

The IAEA and Iran said in a joint statement earlier on Wednesday that "Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA." The document added that the IAEA "does not have further questions to Iran and further requests for access to locations other than those declared by Iran."

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday. The IAEA said that his visit was aimed at making at agreement with Iran on IAEA inspections.

On June 19, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution submitted by the UK, France and Germany, demanding that Iran provide IAEA inspectors with access to two locations, where, according to the IAEA, unreported nuclear activity allegedly took place. As many as 25 of the Board's 35 members supported the document. Russia and China voted against it and seven countries abstained from voting.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said following a meeting with Grossi that relations between Tehran and the IAEA remained at a high level and Iran was ready to continue cooperation.