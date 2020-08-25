Russia wants to know political criteria of Belarus opposition coordination council

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian side would like to know which political criteria Belarus’ opposition coordination council is using in its work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We would like to know after all what the political criteria this coordination council is going to be guided by are. There were a lot of contradictory information about the council’s program. As follows from [former presidential candidate Svetlana] Tikhanovskaya’s website, its goals are quite contradictory. This information was later removed from the website. And as for the council’s members, we have questions about their vision of ties with Russia," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.