US’s notification of restoration of sanctions against Iran legally void, Moscow says

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The US’s notification of restoration of UN Security Council’s sanctions against Iran cannot enact the mechanism of restoration of previous UN sanctions and is legally void, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, published Friday.

"We are adamant that the US notification is legally void and cannot enact the mechanism of restoration of previous resolutions on Iran," the Ministry said. "Insisting on its mistaken position, the US cannot count on support of the UN Security Council. One cannot reject one’s obligations under a treaty while demanding the rights it provides."

The Ministry reminded that the US excluded itself from the JCPoA signatories and therefore stripped itself from rights and abilities to use mechanisms, provided by the UN Security Council resolution 2231.

"The US side seeks to prove that it has right to comply only with clauses of [UN Security Council Resolution 2231] that suits it, because they could be used for the needs of the anti-Iran policy. But this is not the case. Besides, the US cannot provide the list of its ‘best efforts in good faith’ within the framework of the dispute settlement procedure, mentioned by the JCPoA. They made no such efforts. And this is necessary," the statement says.

The Ministry added that Russia also provided its points to the Security Council.

"Therefore, the UN Security Council has no reason to take the UN notification for reviewing, let alone take any action based on it," the Ministry added. "This would contradict the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which, apparently, is exactly what Washington seeks by trying to pull other Security Council members into depths where the light of the international law does not shine."

According to the Ministry, the path of escalation of tensions around Iran is a dead end.

"We call on the US to make a choice in favor of sensible solutions, and not to strip itself of ability to reach agreements with Iran," the statement says.

In early August, the US once again accused Iran of violation of the Nuclear Deal and stated its intention to restore the UN sanctions against Tehran within a procedure, mentioned by the JCPoA. On August 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo forwarded Washington’s request to initiate the procedure of restoration of sanctions against Iran to the chairman of the UN Security Council. According to Washington, the sanctions may enter force again in 30 days.

According to the JCPoA text, any signatory (Russia, the US, the UK, China, France, Germany) can launch the procedure of restoration of sanctions against Iran, should Tehran violate the terms of the deal. The US withdrew from the agreement in 2018.