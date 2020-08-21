Russian, Finnish presidents discuss situation in Belarus

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The situation in Belarus was among the topics of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"When discussing the situation in Belarus, Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia’s position and stressed that interference into the domestic affairs of a sovereign states ad attempt of exerting external pressure on the legitimate authorities are unacceptable. Both sides said they are interested in the soonest normalization of the situation in the republic," the Kremlin said.

The two presidents also discussed a number of current issues of bilateral relations. The conversation was initiated by the Finnish side.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes.

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities after exit poll results were made public. As a result, some 6,000 people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured during the first days of protests. Rallies have continued for more than a week, with the biggest one held in Minsk on August 16.

On Wednesday, the European Union held an extraordinary videoconference summit on the situation in Belarus. The Three-hour summit yielded a statement echoing the ones issued by the European institutions earlier. Thus, the leaders of the 27 EU nations and the presidents of the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the European Council refused to recognize the results of the August 9 presidential polls in Belarus, demanded "police violence" be stopped, called for a transparent investigation of police abuses, for release of all those detained, voiced support to people’s striving to decide their own future, and promised to impose sanctions on Belarusian top officials in the near future.