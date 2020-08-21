Russian, Belarusian top diplomats oppose foreign interference in Belarus’ affairs

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei have emphasized in a phone call that resolving the situation in Belarus does not require foreign interference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"It was pointed out in that regard that resolving the current issues was the country’s domestic affair and did not require foreign interference, let alone foreign instructions about with whom to hold dialogue and how to do it. It was pointed out that foreign players needed to respect the sovereignty and independence of Belarus and put an end to attempts to provoke confrontation within Belarusian society and undermine efforts to improve the situation," the statement reads.

In addition, Lavrov and Makei exchanged views on the implementation of a number of agreements reached by the presidents and prime ministers of the two countries, as well as of plans related to cooperation between the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries.

Situation in Belarus

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. Tikhanovskaya refused to recognize the election’s results and left for Lithuania.