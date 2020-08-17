Top Russian diplomat expresses solidarity with Lebanese people

MOSCOW, August 17./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people at a meeting with George Shaaban, Personal Representative of Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
"The Russian side confirmed solidarity with the Lebanese people in the current difficult situation, and confirmed the fundamental stance of support for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and domestic political stability of Lebanon," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.
It said that Bogdanov, who is Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, and Shaaban discussed political, social and economic situation in Lebanon which has deteriorated following a huge blast in the port of Beirut. "Shaaban gave high marks to practical assistance from Russia in dealing with the aftermath of this disaster," the document stressed.
A powerful blast at a warehouse rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of houses, and over 300,000 people were left homeless. As many as 171 people died, about 6,000 were injured and dozens are missing.
According to Lebanon’s Interior Ministry, a fire started by welding caused the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored in the port for six years after being seized by the customs service.
The Emergencies Ministry’s rescuers arrived in Beirut on August 5 to provide aid to those affected by the explosion and to participate in a search and rescue operation. Russian specialists set up a mobile hospital at a stadium where medics of the Central Search and Rescue Unit (CENTROSPAS) of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry treated the injured. During their operation, the rescuers found under the rubble and retrieved the bodies of 10 people.
On August 13, representatives of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry and their Lebanese counterparts signed an act of completion of work of Russian rescuers and medics.