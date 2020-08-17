Top Russian diplomat expresses solidarity with Lebanese people

MOSCOW, August 17./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people at a meeting with George Shaaban, Personal Representative of Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

"The Russian side confirmed solidarity with the Lebanese people in the current difficult situation, and confirmed the fundamental stance of support for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and domestic political stability of Lebanon," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.

It said that Bogdanov, who is Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, and Shaaban discussed political, social and economic situation in Lebanon which has deteriorated following a huge blast in the port of Beirut. "Shaaban gave high marks to practical assistance from Russia in dealing with the aftermath of this disaster," the document stressed.