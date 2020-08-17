Putin urges COVID-19 safety for Russian tourists in Turkey in phone call with Erdogan

MOSCOW, August 17./TASS/. In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of Russian tourists in Turkey which has reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, the Kremlin press service reported.

"In view of the restart of regular flights to Ankara and Istanbul, as well as resort areas, Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of ensuring sanitary-epidemiological safety of Russian nationals staying in Turkey," it said.

Within this context, the sides noted the importance of expanding cooperation among the concerned agencies to fight the spread of coronavirus, also in connection with the registration of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia.

Besides, the presidents focused on certain issues on the bilateral agenda, including the expansion of trade and economic partnership. They agreed to continue contacts at different levels.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 21.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 775,000 deaths have been reported.