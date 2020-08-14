US, Russia to hold meeting on strategic stability in Vienna on August 17-18

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea is set to hold talks on strategic stability with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Vienna on August 17-18, the US Department of State said in a statement Friday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Ambassador Marshall Billingslea will travel to Vienna, Austria August 17-18 to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on mutually agreed topics related to the future of nuclear arms control," the statement reads.