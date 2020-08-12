Moscow, Minsk to resolve issues related to detention of Russian nationals - ambassador

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk will resolve all issues related to the detention of 33 Russian nationals in Belarus, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev told TASS on Wednesday.

"A thing to note is that cooperation between officers from the Russian Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s office and their Belarusian colleagues makes it possible to deeply assess and comprehensively address the situation," he said. "We believe that such joint work by Moscow and Minsk will prove that all previous interpretations of our citizens’ trip to Belarus were baseless," the envoy added.

Russians’ detention

Belarus announced the detention of 33 Russian nationals on the night of July 29. The Russians are accused of plotting a terrorist attack. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in his state of the nation address on August 4 that the Russians had been sent to Belarus with a purpose. According to media reports, Belarus has handed the list of the detained Russians over to Kiev. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukrainian passport holders could be on the list and Kiev would consider them to be Ukrainian nationals.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that Moscow did not recognize the Ukrainian citizenship of some of the detained people. He pointed out that the Russian citizens had planned to travel to another country via Belarus. According to the Kremlin spokesman, they are employees of a private security company and their stay in Minsk had nothing to do with Belarusian domestic affairs.