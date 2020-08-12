Lavrov confirms support for Riyadh’s activity as G20 chair

MOSCOW, August 12./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed support for the activity of Saudi Arabia during its G20 presidency in a telephone conversation with Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wednesday.

"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov confirmed support for the activity of Saudi Arabia as G20 chair and Russia’s readiness to contribute towards achieving significant results at the upcoming summit of its leaders and other events within the framework of G20," the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the phone call. The diplomats also touched upon the current situation in the World Trade Organization, it added.