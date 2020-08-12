Putin extends condolences to Macron over killings of French citizens in Niger

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Wednesday over murders of French citizens in southwest Niger, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Vladimir Putin extended sincere condolences over the killings of French citizens in southwestern Niger," the statement reads.

Six French and two Nigerien citizens were killed Sunday in an attack on Koure giraffe reserve. Members of the ACTED French non-governmental organization are among the dead. The ACTED was founded in 1993 and has been providing humanitarian aid to internally displaced persons and vulnerable groups in Niger.

The Tillaberi Region, the site of the attack, is a strategically important territory situated at the confluence of three borders - Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. The region imposed a state of emergency in 2017. Islamists from the Islamic State in West Africa (IS structural subsidiary, commonly known as Boko Haram) are active in this part of the continent.

The French counterterrorist prosecution is studying the details of the murders.