Russia urges international organizations to react to Twitter’s labeling of its media

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. International organizations concerned should react to Twitter’s decision to label Russian government-run media and to the lack of such labelling in relation to Western media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Friday.

"We expect that the international agencies and human rights organizations concerned will react properly and make an impartial evaluation of this measure, taken by the US media corporation, as very doubtful from the standpoint of ensuring the freedom of information," the Foreign Ministry said.