Russian lawmaker visits Iran to hold talks with parliament speaker

TEHRAN, August 1. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky has paid a visit to Iran and held talks with Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, the Russian embassy in Tehran said on Saturday.

"Slutsky held talks with Bagher Ghalibaf and with the head of Majlis national security committee, Mojtaba Zonnour," the statement says.

Slutsky has become the first member of the lower house of Russia’s parliament to visit Iran after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, he was the first Russian lawmaker to meet with a new speaker of the Iranian parliament.