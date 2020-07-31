Russian envoy discusses apprehended Russians with Belarusian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev disclosed that he discussed the situation regarding the Russian nationals apprehended earlier in Belarus with the Foreign Minister of the republic Yuri Karayev.

"My conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus is over," he said on TV Friday. "As for the interaction with the Ukrainian side, we, naturally, did not discuss that, because our main goal is to achieve the release of the Russian citizens, and to exonerate them in the eyes of the public from unjust, ungrounded allegations that they stayed in the republic with unlawful, criminal intentions," he added.