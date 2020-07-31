Case of Russian fans awaiting trial in France is not political, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The criminal case in France against Russian citizens Pavel Kosov and Mikhail Ivkin charged with battery of a British citizen during the 2016 UEFA European Football Championship is not of political nature, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"This has nothing to do with politics, it is absolutely clear. They came [to France] as football fans," the Kremlin representative said.

He didn’t compare this case with the detention of a group of Russians in Belarus. "This is a completely different situation," the Kremlin representative said.

According to the spokesman, Russia’s Foreign Ministry and Russia’s embassy in France are ensuring the observation of the rights of these Russian citizens who were detained during football riots and who are accused of "absolutely evident illegal actions." "But, anyway, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs defends their interests and everything connected with their incarceration, the preparation for the trial, and more is strictly monitored by our diplomats," the spokesman concluded.

Moscow residents Kosov and Ivkin have been held in prison in France since March 2018. They are charged with group violent actions with the use of weapons. According to the investigators, during the fight in downtown Marseille they inflicted injuries on one of the British fans who was handicapped as a result. The Russians may be sentenced to up to 15 years of incarceration.