Putin to hold Security Council meeting Friday

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday, July 31, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The president is having a relatively calm day of cabinet work today. [He has] meetings and internal meetings today. The president will also hold a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council mid-day," he said. Peskov also promised to share what issues will be discussed after the meeting.