Russian, US experts agree to maintain contact on strategic stability - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Participants in the Russia-US expert consultations on strategic stability, which took place in Vienna on July 27-30, agreed to maintain contact, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, experts held consultations on space security, doctrines and potentials, as well as on transparency and verification. "The parties agreed to maintain contact on all those issues," the statement reads.

"In light of the event’s results, the parties agreed to continue the work, holding regular meetings of the working group on space security," the ministry added.

The other two working groups particularly discussed the two countries’ approaches to arms control with regard to aspects affecting strategic stability, focusing on the looming expiration of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.