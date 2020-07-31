Diplomat describes Russia-US expert consultations as specific, professional

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Vienna-hosted Russia-US expert consultations on strategic stability turned out to be specific and professional, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Information and Press Alexei Zaitsev said at a briefing.

"The conversation turned out to be specific and professional. The parties will need to conduct an in-depth analysis of its results. Russia is ready to continue dialogue with Washington on various stability issues," he pointed out.

According to Zaitsev, Moscow believes that dialogue "is highly important for the prevention of further violations of international agreements in this area." "At the same time, we are determined to build relations with the US in the arms control area on the principles of parity and mutual respect for each other’s interests and concerns," the Russian diplomat added.

Zaitsev emphasized that the US had initially proposed to focus on issues related to nuclear warheads but Russia suggested discussing all weapons that could be used for strategic purposes and influence strategic stability. "In fact, the two countries’ experts discussed three groups of topics, including space security, doctrines and potentials, transparency and verification," he said.