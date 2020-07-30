Russia didn’t threaten Donbass advisor talks withdrawal - source

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The letter of Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian President, to his counterparts in the Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) does not contain suggestions that Russian can quit negotiations on settlement in Donbass, a source close to the talks on the Russian side told TASS Thursday.

"Indeed, Kozak sent a letter to his Normandy Four counterparts," he noted. "It talks about the inefficiency of the negotiations by political advisors but does not contain suggestions that Russian can quit them. On the contrary, Russia consistently offers a range of specific measures to enhance efficiency of the negotiating process to implement the Minsk Agreements and [achieve] political settlement of the conflict in east Ukraine."

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Kozak wrote a letter to his counterparts on the Normandy Four consultations and Ukrainian President’s Chief of Staff Andrei Yermak in particular. In the letter, he blasted the advisor-level talks on Donbass as pointless and suggested abandoning them altogether. As an example, Kozak cited the agreement on ceasefire in Donbass that, according to him, was adopted practically without France and Germany and was fully based on Russian proposals. Kiev interpreted the criticism as Russia’s unwillingness to carry on with the talks, involving the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff.