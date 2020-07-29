No information on detention of Russians received from Belarus

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Belarus does not have any official confirmation from Belarusian authorities of reports that Russian citizens were detained in the country, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told TASS Wednesday.

"The embassy does not have any official information of Russian citizens’ detention in Belarus," he noted. "The embassy will request relevant Belarusian agencies to provide official information."

A little later, the Russian diplomatic mission took to Twitter to report that a confirmation was requested.

BelTA news agency reported Wednesday, citing Belarusian law enforcement agencies, that Belarus detained Russian citizens, employees of "Wagner Private Military Company," who allegedly arrived in the country to destabilize the domestic situation ahead of the presidential election (August 9). According to the agency, 32 people were detained in a holiday center near Minsk, while one more person was arrested in southern Belarus. A probe was launched by the relevant national authorities.