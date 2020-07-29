Putin continues to be tested for COVID-19 when needed, Kremlin says

"Of course, he does. Of course, he is tested whenever required upon doctors’ recommendations," he said.

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to be tested for COVID-19 whenever required.

When asked whether the Kremlin was aware that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had been infected with COVID-19, Peskov noted that Moscow had no information on that matter. "Earlier, we never heard or received information that Alexander Grigorievich had contracted the coronavirus. Anyway, all Russians he spoke with are alive and well. Everything is all right," he assured.

According to Peskov, as for the Russian leader, "everything is fine with him, he is in good health." "You can see that [the president] is actively working," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

Lukashenko earlier said that he had contracted COVID-19 but recovered without showing any symptoms.