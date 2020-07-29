Putin to convene major meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Wednesday on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country and the healthcare system’s readiness to counter diseases in autumn and winter, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today Putin will deal with the issues of sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia and the issues of the healthcare system’s preparedness for the autumn and winter period and will hold a large meeting on this issue," Peskov noted.

According to him, Putin will address the meeting and listen to the reports made by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Head of Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Sergei Tsyb and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.