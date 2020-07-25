Diplomat Leontiev to head Russian delegation at experts talks in Vienna

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department Vladimir Leontiev will head the Russian delegation at the coming Russian-US expert-level talks on strategic stability in Vienna, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Director of the Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department Vladimir Leontiev," Ryabkov said when asked by TASS.

The timeframe of a new round of Russian-US talks on strategic stability will be negotiated directly with US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

"The timeframe of a meeting with Billingslea will be agreed separately - not at the expert-level consultations, but in direct [talks] with him," the deputy foreign minister said.

Three expert groups of Russia and the United States will hold talks in Vienna on July 27-30. The sessions are expected to focus on doctrines and potentials, transparency and verification along with space security. Ryabkov told TASS earlier that the timeframe of a new round of talks with Billingslea largely depends on the outcome of a meeting of the working groups.