No documents on COVID tests to be required from arriving in Turkey, says Russian embassy

"People arriving in Turkey will not be mandatory tested for the novel coronavirus at Turkish airports. Neither will they be required to have a document about such tests. At the same time, according to media reports, diagnostic centers will be organized at the country’s big airports (in Antalya, Dalaman, Izmir, Istanbul), where all those willing will be able to undergo coronavirus tests on a paid basis (15 euro)," it wrote on its Facebook account.

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Foreign tourists arriving in Turkey will not be required to have documents certifying negative coronavirus test results, the Russian embassy in Turkey said on Friday.

According to the Russian embassy, the Turkish authorities have elaborated an algorithm of sanitary measures for receiving foreign tourists. "Thus, during the flight, passengers will be required to fill in an inquiry containing personal data, the seat number, the address in Turkey, contact data, and data on symptoms. Passengers will be notified about the COVID-19 data. In case any of the passengers demonstrate COVID-19 symptoms, corresponding procedures will be carried out onboard the plane," the embassy said.

Before passport control upon landing, all passengers will have their body temperature measures. In case a passenger has a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, he or she will have to undergo an additional examination. If a coronavirus case is confirmed, the passenger will be placed either under quarantine or in isolation at a hospital for further examination.

"In case a passenger diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, data on all those who were in close contact with him or her (those occupying seats within two meters of the infected person) will be immediately conveyed to the health authorities," the embassy said, adding that these people will be placed under 14-day quarantine or isolation.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s government passed a decision to resume international air service, which was suspended in late March amid the coronavirus pandemic, from August 1. Flights will be performed to and from the United Kingdom, Tanzania, and Turkey.