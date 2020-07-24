Russia ready to discuss space activity with US, UK

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss the space issue with the US and the UK, with involvement of interested agencies and organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry said in its commentary Friday.

"We call on our American and British colleagues to display professionalism and, instead of propaganda fake news, to sit down at the negotiation table and to join a substantial work. We confirm our readiness to discuss all issues of space activity with involvement of interested agencies and organizations," the Ministry said.