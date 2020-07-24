Russian Foreign Ministry lauds Syrian elections as step towards strengthening stability

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The elections to the People’s Council of Syria have become an important stage in building up the Arab Republic and a step towards strengthening stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published Friday.

"We believe the elections to the People’s Council as an important stage in the development of the cordial Syrian Arab Republic and a step towards maintaining and strengthening its internal stability. We view the preservation of the normal functioning of state institutions based on the current legislation - even amid the ongoing armed fight against terrorists and foreign occupation of certain regions - is in the best interests of all Syrians," Russia’s foreign service agency noted.

Moscow intends to pursue a firm stance supporting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and to provide it with all necessary assistance in restoring destroyed social and economic infrastructure and mopping up the remnants of "rampant international terrorism," the diplomatic institution emphasized.

The National Unity bloc once again won the July 19 parliamentary elections and clinched the majority of seats. The coalition is led by the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party, chaired by President Bashar Assad. At the election, turnout totaled 33%, with over 6 million voters having cast their ballots.