Lavrov meets with representatives of Armenian, Azerbaijani communities in Russia

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in Russia on Thursday, focusing on their part in ensuring inter-ethnic peace in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"They discussed the role of the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities in maintaining inter-ethnic peace and cohesion in the Russian Federation in accordance with the current legislation. They noted the importance of joint explanatory and educational work aimed at preventing and eradicating violations of ethnic rights of the Russian citizens," the statement says.