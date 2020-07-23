Federation Council speaker gives "exceptionally positive" assessment to new government

"I believe that his [Mishustin’s] report to the government was very successful. A serious, good report. Without small things, without playfulness, without emotions, without general words. An absolute understanding of where we are, what is the position of one or another industry," Matviyenko said during a press conference.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko positively characterized the work of the cabined during the difficult period and called Prime Minister Mikhail Mishutin’s Wednesday report very successful.

She called the conditions in which the new government began its work "unflattering."

"I give my exceptionally positive assessment to the government, but this is only a beginning of the way. The challenges should not be taken lightly. We must understand that the main work on post-crisis development of the country is still ahead. But the way in which we passed this stage of the crisis, I think that this was a huge victory. We passed it with great dignity and confidence," Matviyenko said.

The senator noted that the Parliament has authority to monitor the executive power.

"We try to use this authority efficiently. Despite the separation of powers, we daily interact with the Ministries, agencies, the government," the speaker said.

She underscored that the Federation Council has a number of formats of constant cooperation with the Cabinet.

"Our goal is not to simply find faults, find some points for criticism on purpose, no. Our goal is to conduct a fair, a publicly open - even if critical - dialogue about issues that we believe deserve comments. We do not simply criticize, we come up with our own proposals," Matviyenko said, adding that sometimes the members of the Cabinet feel insulted by the senators.

"We are not biased, we are not politicized. We are a chamber of the regions, we raise issues that worry our citizens, which are raised by the regions of the Federation," the speaker said.