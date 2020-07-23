No preconditions for second COVID-19 wave in Russia yet, PM says

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Experts haven’t observed yet any preconditions for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

"This question [whether there will be a second wave] can be answered by the scientists if they register any preconditions for this. So far our experts and researchers do not observe such factors. So let’s hope that if we follow the recommendations of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing and of the doctors, then the second wave won’t happen," the prime minister said.

The prime minister noted that currently a massive decrease in the coronavirus incidence is registered in the country. "In Moscow it is approximately 0.2-0.3%, nationwide it is a bit less than 1%. But the spread of the virus is decreasing as well as its virulence," he added.