Kremlin says multi-day voting proves effective

MOSCOE, July 23. /TASS/. Multi-day voting has proved effective, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a bill introducing multi-day voting in elections and referendums, which had been passed by the State Duma (the lower house of parliament).

"There are some who are negative about it [the bill - TASS] but there also are those who support this practice, particularly because it has proved effective," Peskov pointed out.

When asked to comment on the removal of the results of a poll on multi-day voting from the Central Election Commission’s social media accounts," Peskov said: "We have seen media reports on the matter but we don’t have any details of the poll."

Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said earlier that polls on multi-day voting did not reflect the actual situation "because it is a competition between bots, and the winners are those who have more bots."

The State Duma earlier passed the third reading of a bill amending election laws, which particularly says that voting in elections and referendums can last up to three days. According to the document, election commissions have the right to make a decision on the matter within ten days following the announcement of elections. A multi-day voting process will not involve early and absentee voting though voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots in residential areas outside of temporary polling stations.