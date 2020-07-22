Russia’s Duma passes bill equaling alienation of territories to extremism in third reading

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian State Duma adopted a bill equaling alienation of Russian territories to extremism in the third reading Wednesday.

The bill says that extremism not only includes violation of the territorial integrity of Russia, but also alienation of a part of its territory.

However, delimitation, demarcation and re-demarcation of the Russian state border with neighboring states are not covered by the new law.

The bill was accompanied by amendments to the Criminal Code, which adds new clause 280.2 - violation of the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation - which carries penalty of 6 to 10 years in prison. The package also includes administrative fines for calls to alienation of territories.

"This is the first bill to be prepared following the amendments to the Constitution. […] Many hotheads will probably cool down after we adopt the norms under this law. They will understand that this is punished very seriously. All calls to cut off a region or its part must be thwarted very strictly," says State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.