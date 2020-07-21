Putin signs decree on Russia's national development targets through 2030, says Kremlin.
Putin signs decree on Russia's national development targets through 2030
Russian MP says US slapped sanctions on Chechnya head Kadyrov due to his patriotic stance
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier Monday that the US was imposing visa sanctions on head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov and his family members for gross violations of human rights
Crimea’s defense industries will definitely be in demand, says Putin
He underlined that the peninsula is receiving large-scale orders of the military and industrial complex nature
Belarus to remain ‘close and native’ country for Russia, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader had a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier Friday
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 contradict international law - EU
European policies should be determined here in Europe not by third countries, Josep Borrell noted
About 150,000 Russian troops go on high alert in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check is held on Putin's order
Press review: Berlin to hit ‘hackers’ with cyber sanctions and Caucasus clash snags Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 20
Russian, Turkish troops conduct joint patrol in Syria’s Al Hasakah province
The patrol particularly involved two Russian Mil Mi-8 helicopters
Russian figure skater Trusova lands all quadruple jumps and triple axel - Coach Plushenko
In late May, Trusova, 16, scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump
China's Tanso-2 research vessel returns to Sanya port
Hainan is setting up a big modern laboratory for deep-sea ocean research
Two Russian latest nuclear-powered subs to carry hypersonic weapons
Three leading Russian shipyards simultaneously laid down six new ocean-going ships on Monday
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
Sechenov University denies allegations about vaccinating Russian elites against COVID-19
The medicine can be accessible for general use only after registration, the director of the university said
Lukashenko’s spokeswoman refutes allegations about his health problems
A number of Telegram channels reported on Sunday that the Belarusian president had been taken to hospital with a high blood pressure bout
Russian Defense Ministry informs foreign counterparts of snap combat readiness drill
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin pointed out that the drills involve about 15,000 service members, about 400 aircraft, over 26,000 weapons and military hardware, and over 100 vessels
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Ankara, Baku slam media rumors of Turkey redeploying mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan
Spokesmen for the Azerbaijani side also refuted these allegations, telling TASS it was "false information and a fake"
Iranian envoy offers Moscow to create club of states hit by US sanctions
Among its members will be many strong powers with developed economies: Russia, China and Iran, Kazem Jalali said
Putin sacks Governor Furgal due to ‘loss of trust’
Furgal was detained in Khabarovsk on July 9, was transferred to Moscow and indicted on charges of organization of murders and attempted murders
Russia lays down two universal helicopter carriers for first time
The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia may finish first in race for coronavirus vaccine, says expert
Phase 2 trials of this vaccine will be completed on August 3
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Putin hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, Kremlin says
The vaccine has not been certified yet, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Duty free festival to kick off on Hainan in July
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
US researchers traced mobile phone signals at defense sites in Russia - newspaper
The newspaper reporters the US researchers implemented an experimental project aimed at demonstrating opportunities of using cellular communication data from the open sources for defense or intelligence needs
Iran interested in buying new Russian weapons - ambassador
Russia is our priority partner in this sense, Kazem Jalali stressed
Putin approves ratification of protocol to agreement on providing loan to Venezuela
The protocol stipulates changes into a number of terms connected with restructuring of the debt of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Russian Federation, including development of a mechanism that guarantees timely repayment of due funds to Russia
Russia reports smallest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since May 4
The total number of fatalities has reached 12,427
Russia at final stage of testing new family of latest artillery systems
Among them are the 57mm Derivatsiya anti-aircraft artillery system and the 82mm self-propelled Drok mortar
US slaps sanctions on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov
This designation is due to "Kadyrov’s involvement in gross violations of human rights in the Chechen Republic," the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s press statement reads
Number of Hainan market participants exceeds one million
According to the Hainan Department of Commerce, in 2019, 338 enterprises with foreign capital were created in the province
Figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya found dead in Moscow
The preliminary cause of death is suicide
Volunteers participating in Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine trials develop antibodies
Another 20 volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine will be discharged from Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital on July 20
Hainan conducts large-scale campaign to boost consumption
The "618" promotion was first held in China in 2013
Moscow vows to penalize those imposing sanctions against Russians - envoy to UK
There is only one body who can impose sanctions and this is the United Nations," Andrei Kelin told
Russian shipyard floats out first serial Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarine
The lead submarine of Project 955A, the Knyaz Vladimir, has already entered service with the Russian Navy
Tripoli-based government released two Russian nationals to Turkey - TV
According to Al-Hadath, the Russian nationals arrived in Istanbul on Saturday
Radio contact lost with An-2 plane with 6 people aboard in Buryatia - emergencies services
Its flight route is unknown, the spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said
