Marital fallacies: No ‘honeymoon’ between Russia, United States, says Kremlin

"They [Russia-US relations] have never been too close and there is no reason for ‘a honeymoon’ now. To go on a honeymoon you first need to tie the knot and no one is going to get married," he said.

Peskov emphasized that before 2000, the leaders of both nations "had been guided by illusions that since the Soviet Union no longer existed to maintain the confrontation, then the time was ripe for universal harmony and a match made in heaven." "They were mistaken and realized their error. President Putin understands this very well. This is why he has been pursuing a completely consistent and clear foreign policy since 2000, aimed at building good relations with all countries that are ready for it, with the goal of improving the well-being of Russians," he elaborated.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, one might expect global crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic to serve as fertile ground for true cooperation and mutual assistance, "and there indeed are some signs of that, particularly the exchange of aid during the pandemic." "And we get the impression that we could adopt a new and more agreeable manner of interaction. Still, nothing like this has really happened," Peskov said.

In this regard, he pointed to the ongoing strife between the US and China, which has been steadily heating up amid the pandemic. "Apparently, now is not the right moment for Washington to hurl accusations against China, yet this is still going on," Peskov noted. "It seems that we all should unite around the only competent organization, the WHO, but the US president signs an order on the country’s withdrawal from the organization. It means that some things are happening that are bringing our hopes down. This is not the time to sit back and relax," the Russian presidential spokesman insisted.

At the same time, he stressed that "Putin seeks good relations with all countries; he is ready for mutually beneficial and constructive dialogue, provided it is on an equal-footing and free of any didactic characteristics and attempts to impose decisions on others, and is based on willingness to take each other’s position into account." "This is the sort of dialogue Putin is ready for, and though not all countries respond in kind, many do. In spite of all the crises, we maintain good and growing relations with a large number of countries," Peskov concluded.