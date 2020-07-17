Putin never interferes with investigations, Kremlin assures

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin never intervenes with the activities of investigative and law enforcement agencies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow-based radio station, AvtoRadio.

"I’ve never come across anything of this sort," Peskov said, when asked if the president ever spells out his viewpoint on high-profile cases to investigators.

According to the presidential spokesman, investigative and law enforcement agencies are just fulfilling their duties. "They certainly present reports to the head of state, who is the commander-in-chief. But they do their job," he emphasized. "If they were constantly being imposed on, they would be unable to perform their jobs to the best of their abilities," Peskov insisted.