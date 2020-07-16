Two Russian deputy foreign ministers discuss security at consultations with France

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Alexander Grushko had a substantial exchange of opinions on European and global security during Russian-French consultations in Paris, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

"A substantial exchange of opinions took place on European and global security, strategic stability, pressing issues of non-proliferation and arms control, prevention of arms race in space, Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations," the announcement says.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the discussed agenda included "the absence of political settlement of Syrian and Libyan conflicts, as well as importance of preservation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," the situation in the Central African Republic and the Sahara-Sahel Region. During the discussion of Ukraine, "an emphasis was made on strict compliance with the Minsk agreements and the decisions of the December 9, 2019, Normandy Four Paris Summit."

The sides discussed the current state and perspectives of bilateral relations and confirmed the importance of Russian-French cooperation on other issues of international agenda, including information security, environmental protection, climate change, and fight against the coronavirus pandemic.