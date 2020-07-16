Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

"They have discussed the current issues of bilateral relations and regional security, including the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moscow Polad Bulbuloglu have discussed bilateral issues and the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border during a meeting on Thursday.

The sides have also discussed the plans for cooperation in various areas after the COVID-19 pandemic. "They have confirmed mutual commitment to maintaining close cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus and its consequences and aiding the return of both countries’ citizens home. They have considered plans for cooperation in the post-coronavirus period," the Russian ministry added.

On July 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed of an attempt by the Armenian Armed Forces to attack the republic’s positions in the direction of Tovuz (known as Tavush in Armenia) on the border using artillery. According to the ministry, the attacks continued during the night. Baku informed that eleven Azerbaijani troops had been killed since clashes had begun.

For its part, the Armenian Defense Ministry informed of 4 casualties and 10 people injured, adding that border tensions had escalated after an attempted breach from the side of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.