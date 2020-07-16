Putin changes plans, will visit Crimea on July 20

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed his visit to Crimea, which was set for Thursday, and will instead call the first meeting on the budget process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president’s plans have changed. His visit to Crimea to attend the keel-laying ceremony of warships, which we announced earlier, will take place on Monday," he said.

According to Peskov, on July 16, "the president will work in Novo-Ogaryovo, he will launch the budget process today." "The president decided to call the first in a series of meetings on the budget process," the presidential spokesman added.