Russian PM to discuss integration issues with his Belarusian counterpart on July 14

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with new Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Moscow on July 14, the press service of the Russian Cabinet reported.

"The heads of government are expected to discuss a wide range of topical issues related to Russian-Belarusian relations and integration within the Union State. Special attention will be paid to trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of major joint projects," the report said.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between them since Golovchenko was appointed as new Belarusian Prime Minister. They had two phone calls since then, on June 5 and June 26. During the first conversation, Mishustin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart on his appointment and wished him success in his work. He also reaffirmed readiness for joint work within the Union State and highlighted the importance of scaling up bilateral cooperation for the further development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS.

On June 22, Golovchenko discussed with Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev issues related in particular to arranging a bilateral meeting with Mishustin. The Belarusian prime minister said at that time that the coronavirus situation had affected contacts at the interstate level. At the same time, he was confident that cooperation would intensify as the situation improved.

He earlier reaffirmed the Belarusian Cabinet’s willingness to continue a constructive intergovernmental dialogue with Russia in various forms.