Putin wishes speedy recovery to Brazilian president

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus, wishing him a speedy recovery, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"I would like to send you my support and wish you a speedy recovery. I am sure that your energetic nature and resilience will help you defeat the dangerous disease," Putin said in his message.

The Russian head of state added that he expected to continue constructive dialogue and meaningful cooperation with the Brazilian president.

Bolsonaro announced on July 7 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said later that he was well and was receiving treatment for the virus.