Putin says thinks he simply must heed criticism if it is constructive

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on the Rossiya-1 television channel he thinks he simply must heed criticism if it has constructive elements as it is useful to be aware of the variety of opinions on this or that matter.

"Strange as it may sound, but I think I simply must not ignore what is being said or what is being suggested if it is anything but mere criticism. Because if it is criticism for the sake of criticism, it is not interesting at all. If criticism has any constructive suggestions, of course, I am glad to heed it," he said.

According to the Russian leader, some people may have positions different from those of the authorities. "And they may think they have better solutions than those offered by the incumbent authorities, including the head of state," he said. "It doesn’t mean I will realize what I have heard but it is useful to know the entire spectrum of opinions and initiatives.".