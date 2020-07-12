Kiev’s withdrawal from Minsk deal will leave Donbass talks without basis - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. If Kiev decides to give up the Minsk peace agreements, this will deprive the process on ironing out the crisis in southeastern Ukraine of the negotiating basis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Speaking on whether Russia was ready for Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Minsk deal, Peskov answered that "love can't be forced but obviously neither Berlin nor Paris nor Moscow will like" this Kiev’s move.

"Dialogue with representatives of the self-proclaimed republics is needed to draw up some sort of alternative document," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "Meanwhile, Kiev is absolutely rejecting this dialogue. So, this is a vicious circle."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was disappointed with the lack of progress in settling the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "Kiev has done nothing in terms of fulfilling the Minsk Package of Measures and the Paris agreements and continues doing nothing and basically, there is no progress at all."

According to Peskov, the Ukrainian leadership "more and more often has been persistently saying that there is the need to change the Minsk agreements." "Whether this means Kiev’s official withdrawal from the Minsk Package of Measures or not, we don’t know yet," he said, noting that "so far the theses have not been refuted." "A huge number of questions remain" regarding Kiev’s position, Peskov said.