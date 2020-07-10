Russia ready to continue strategic stability dialogue with US, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue contacts on strategic stability issues with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at an online session of the Primakov Readings international forum.

"We are ready for a situation where, as a result of the United States’ consistent policy aimed at destroying all these agreements, no arms control accords will be left. We are ready not to start from scratch but continue contacts on all strategic stability issues with the Americans," he said.