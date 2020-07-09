UNSC resolution on COVID-19 could have been passed several months earlier - Nebenzia

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The UN Security Council resolution demanding ceasefire in conflicts to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic could have been passed two months earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Thursday.

"I think the resolution could have been adopted about two months ago. We were almost a millimeter away from the resolution to be approved and it was on the so-called silence procedure. However, US counterparts had opened it up 15 minutes before it expired. That was the moment when the US Administration was lashing out at the World Health Organization (WHO)," Russia’s envoy to the UN said.

Nebenzia added that the resolution did not even directly mention the WHO, only in passing, but even that was unacceptable for the US.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the UN Secretary General’s call for ceasefire during the pandemic was voiced on March 23 and Russia was among the first countries that responded to it. On March 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement in its support.

"We support the WHO’s role as the chief specialized body within the UN that deals professionally with diseases, both infectious and non-infectious. Of course, it is not perfect like any other international organization," Nebenzia emphasized adding that despite continuing criticism of the UN and its bodies, it should be understood that "it is an organization of member states and it cannot be better that the relations between the member states incorporated in it."

On July 1, the UN Security Council unilaterally approved Resolution 2522, which calls for ceasefire for the period of the pandemic and for other measures aimed at tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic. The document supports the appeal for total and immediate ceasefire of all pending conflicts voiced by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on March 24. The resolution drafted by France and Tunisia had been under consideration at the UN Security Council since April. According to diplomats, main disagreements arose between the US and Chinese delegations. Washington insisted that the WHO's role in the fight against the coronavirus should not be mentioned. The resolution also does not name the country where the virus originated.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.